B.C. health officials to provide respiratory illness update

B.C.'s top health officials are holding their first joint news conference of 2024 Wednesday to provide an update on the ongoing respiratory illness season.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix will share information and take questions from reporters about a season that has seen three children under the age of 10 die from complications of influenza.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will be livestreaming the news conference at 12:30 p.m.

In their last joint news conference last month, Dix and Henry encouraged B.C. residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza before the holidays.

At the time, Dix boasted that B.C. led the nation in vaccination rates, but noted that only about a third of residents who had been invited to get their jabs had done so.

B.C. began 2024 with 219 test-positive COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the province, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

While that marked a significant jump from the pre-holiday total of 153, it's also the lowest COVID-positive hospital population B.C. has seen to start a new year since 2020, when the disease was not yet widespread in North America.

While COVID-19 numbers have been relatively low and stable since their most recent surge in early October, influenza and RSV indicators have steadily risen, according to the BCCDC.