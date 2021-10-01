B.C. health officials to provide final COVID-19 update of the week

Vancouver -

Health officials in British Columbia will be providing their final COVID-19 update of the week Friday, amid climbing numbers of cases and deaths.

The province's seven-day average for new infections reached a 21-week high of 754 per day this week, while the seven-day average for coronavirus-related deaths reached a seven-month high of 6.71 per day.

Officials have dubbed the province's fourth wave a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," as data shows residents who have not received their shots make up the majority of cases and hospitalizations, despite representing a minority of the population.

As of Thursday, 88 per cent of eligible British Columbians ages 12 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 81 per had received two doses.

There have been growing concerns about young children who are not eligible for vaccination, particularly given the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Several school districts in the Lower Mainland have taken matters into their own hands, passing expanded mask mandates for students in kindergarten through Grade 3. The province's school mask mandate currently only applies to those in Grades 4 through 12.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is scheduled to announce new health and safety guidelines for schools on Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.