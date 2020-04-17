VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. are set to outline new virus modelling data on Friday that will shed light on the province's status and preparations in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is scheduled to outline this new data in a morning briefing, ahead of her usual daily virus update.

The BC Centre for Disease control has also recently released a new dashboard that shows a breakdown of cases in the province to date. Not only does it outline how many cases are in each region and hospitalizations – which is outlined in Henry's daily briefings – but it also shows the distribution of the virus by age.

According to the province's data, most people who have tested positive for the virus in B.C. are between the ages of 50 and 59. People aged 30 to 39 have the second-highest number of cases so far.

The province's data shows four people under the age of 10 have tested positive for the virus, while 71 people over the age of 89 have contracted the disease.

Previous data shows positive trend

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix last released modelling data on March 27, which showed at the time that B.C.'s rate of growth in positive cases was lower than originally expected.

At first, health officials tracked the daily number of cases increasing by 24 per cent. But after physical distancing and travel restrictions were put in place, the average daily increase in cases has dipped to 12 per cent.

In other words, Henry said at the time that B.C.'s rate of growth was being "positively impacted" by the public health measures that have been put in place in recent weeks.

