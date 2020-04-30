VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor is set to outline new cases of COVID-19 in the province Thursday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will be joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix for an afternoon briefing.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

In their last update, given Wednesday, Dix and Henry revealed 34 new test-positive cases of the novel coronavirus. They also said four additional people had died from the virus.

Henry explained more about the recent testing expansion in the province and how it is being used to detect outbreaks more quickly. Anyone with even mild symptoms of COVID-19 can request a test, but Henry cautioned against mass testing of the public.

"It's very important for us to understand, however, that random testing in the community of anybody with no symptoms is of very little value to us with the current test that we have," she said.

"In fact, that type of testing leads to both false positives and false negatives, and for a variety of reasons, it's not a reliable mechanism to understand what's happening in our communities when it's used that way."

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.