VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give another COVID-19 update Wednesday, revealing how many new positive tests were reported over the past 24 hours.

In a written statement, officials will also share whether there were any additional deaths or outbreaks connected to the disease.

On Tuesday, B.C. reported 217 more cases of the coronavirus, pushing the province's total since the start of the pandemic to 13,588. No new deaths were reported.

The province's active caseload, which hit a new record high on Monday, decreased slightly to 2,322 after 220 more people recovered from COVID-19.

Tuesday marked the seventh day in a row that B.C. recorded more than 200 cases in a 24-hour period. Prior to Oct. 21, the province had never seen a jump of 200 cases in a single day.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel