VANCOUVER -- Health officials are preparing to deliver another briefing on B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 virus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce the latest case count and answer questions related to B.C.’s handling of the growing pandemic.

CTV News will be live streaming the news conference at 3 p.m. PT.

Earlier in the day, the province announced all public schools from kindergarten to Grade 12 would remain closed for an undetermined length of time following spring break in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

In Vancouver, all bars and restaurants have been ordered to stay closed, or at least provide takeout services only, on St. Patrick's Day for the same reason. (LINK)

There have now been 485 cases of COVID-19 across Canada and five deaths, including four B.C. seniors who were residents of the same care home in North Vancouver.

The latest fatality linked to the virus was a 77-year-old Ontario man who was suspected, but not confirmed, to be infected with the novel coronavirus before his death.

So far, 12 of the Canadian patients who have fallen ill have recovered.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.