VANCOUVER -- Announcing the latest data Friday on COVID-19 in B.C., health officials hinted that the first step in lifting restrictions may happen next month.

Officials said they may be able to allow elective surgeries to resume, and implement some other changes to help boost the economy.

This step is one being considered particularly because the province believes its health-care system is well-prepared to manage COVID-19 patients.

That wouldn't happen until mid-May however, and several requirements would need to be met first.

But health officials said other activities, like non-essential travel, won't be possible for some time and likely not until a vaccine is available.

