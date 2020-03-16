VANCOUVER -- Provincial health officials say they have concerns over the Canadian border being kept open to U.S. citizens.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a news conference on Monday that Canada would be shutting the border to non-Canadian citizens, but the ban would exclude U.S. citizens, as well as Canadian permanent residents, the immediate family members of Canadian citizens, diplomats, and air crews.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry both expressed concerns over the border being kept open to American citizens, but said they were supportive of most of the measures the federal government had taken to tighten access, some of which they said the premier had been advocating for.

"While we're very strongly supportive of most of those changes, we note that we remain concerned that access from visitors from the United States continues to be allowed, given the situation particularly in King and Snohomish county in Washington state, which affects British Columbia more than anyone else," said Dix at a news conference Monday.

King county has recorded 420 cases of the virus, and Snohomish county has 176. There have been 42 deaths from the virus in Washington state.

"It's our strong view and it's our strong message that visitors from the United States not come to British Columbia," said Dix. "Don't come, because at this moment, that is the wrong thing to do. We understand that people are being asked to self-isolate but better than self-isolate for visitors is not to come."

Dr. Henry said while they understand that the border is a federal issue, they have made their concerns known about the land border.

"There are clearly reasons that we need to have crossing of our land borders for essential services and goods," said Henry. "We have very integrated supply chains with the United States and we need those things, and that's fine. It's people who are coming here to visit that we have concerns about. And at this point, at this time, we don't want people coming to visit that might put people here at risk of COVID-19."

On Monday, health officials in B.C. announced three more deaths connected to COVID-19 had been recorded, along with 30 new cases. This brings the total number of cases recorded in the province up to 103, with five people who have fully recovered.