B.C. health minister to respond to allegations of racist practices
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 9:28AM PDT Last Updated Friday, June 19, 2020 9:49AM PDT
VANCOUVER -- B.C.’s health minister, Adrian Dix, will speak to the press Friday morning. According to the ministry, Dix will respond to serious allegations of racist practices in B.C.'s health-care system.
A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.
A previously scheduled press conference was set to go ahead to update the status of COVID-19 in First Nations communities, but that event was cancelled.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
