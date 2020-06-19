VANCOUVER -- B.C.’s health minister, Adrian Dix, will speak to the press Friday morning. According to the ministry, Dix will respond to serious allegations of racist practices in B.C.'s health-care system.

A previously scheduled press conference was set to go ahead to update the status of COVID-19 in First Nations communities, but that event was cancelled.

