B.C. health minister set to address family doctor crisis

B.C.'s health minister is set to make an announcement Monday about "support for physicians" amid a persistent shortage of family doctors in the province.

Adrian Dix will be joined by Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh, the president of Doctors of BC at 10:15 a.m. for an update on measures meant to mitigate the strain on doctors and patients alike. It is estimated that as many as one million British Columbians do not have access to a primary care provider, with an additional million waiting for specialist care.

Doctors have attributed the shortage, in large part, to a "fee-for-service" payment model that has been widely criticized as outdated. Essentially, it means that doctors are paid a flat rate per patient, per visit regardless of what kind of testing or treatment that visit entails or how long it takes.

B.C. doctors also need to find and lease their own space, hire their own staff and source their own equipment, meaning they spend hours running their businesses instead of practicing.

For patients, this model can mean less time with doctors and fewer available appointments since it limits the amount of time their doctors are available to practice and incentivizes seeing a higher volume of patients rather than providing comprehensive care.

In addition to the hundreds of thousands without access to consistent care, the crisis has led to increased pressure on already struggling and short-staffed 911 centres, ambulances, and hospitals.

In August, the ministry announced $118 million in interim funding for primary care providers – with eligible physicians receiving an average of $25,000 each in order to keep their practices running while a new payment model was being negotiated.