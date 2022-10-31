B.C. health minister set to address family doctor crisis

Health Minister Adrian Dix gives an update from Victoria on June 8, 2020. (Province of BC/Flickr) Health Minister Adrian Dix gives an update from Victoria on June 8, 2020. (Province of BC/Flickr)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?

At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

  • TRAFFIC

    TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know

    The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.

    The Louis-Hypolite Lafontaine tunnel crossing the St Lawrence River is seen Wednesday, August 3, 2011 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

  • MISSING

    MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river

    Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • Child porn charges laid in London, Ont.

    A London man is charged after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE). According to police, a 21-year-old was arrested after a search warrant was used at a home on King Street where electronic devices were seized.

    (CTV News file photo)

  • Home invasion investigation in Woodstock

    Residents of a home in Woodstock were taken to hospital with minor injuries after confronting someone in their home, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say the residents of the home on Warwick Avenue near Cambridge Street woke up to the sound of their house alarm.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener