B.C. health care: PharmaCare expands drug coverage for diabetes, heart failure

Expanded coverage is now available to British Columbians being treated for Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and blood clots, the provincial Health Ministry says.

In a news release Thursday, the ministry released a list of what's included in its new and expanded PharmaCare coverage, the rollout of which began last year.

Coverage for the following medications is being expanded this year, effective immediately:

Dapagliflozin (Forxiga) is becoming a regular benefit and is approved by Health Canada to treat several conditions, including heart failure, Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. It was initially listed as a limited coverage benefit under PharmaCare for patients with heart failure with "reduced ejection fraction" on Jan. 11, 2022. The ministry says approximately 2,000 B.C. residents benefit from Dapagliflozin under limited coverage and its expansion to a regular benefit is expected to treat 5,000 more patients within the first year;

Apixaban — a blood thinner medication used to prevent or treat blood clots — is also becoming a regular benefit this year. The ministry says 45,000 British Columbians benefit from the medication under limited coverage and the expansion is expected to benefit approximately 24,000 more patients;

Empagliflozin (Jardiance) and Semaglutide (Ozempic) — that are both covered by PharmaCare under specific medical circumstances — will have their limited coverage criteria expanded. The two medications help to lower blood sugar levels for those with Type 2 diabetes. The ministry says this expanded coverage will mean more patients will be eligible for coverage and it will be easier for them to apply;

PharmaCare previously provided limited coverage for Empagliflozin (Jardiance) and Semaglutide (Ozempic) for Type 2 diabetic patients who had tried and been unable to control their blood sugar levels by taking Metformin and a Sulfonylurea drug or Metformin and an insulin.

"PharmaCare is changing the coverage from third-line to second-line," the ministry adds. "Patients now only have to try one drug, Metformin, before their physician can request coverage of Empagliflozin or Semaglutide."