British Columbia has now identified 60 cases of COVID-19 involving "variants of concern," health officials announced Tuesday.

That includes the province's single case of the variant B.1.525, the mutation first detected in Nigeria.

When provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that case last week, the Nigerian variant was classified as a "variant under investigation," because researchers were still trying to determine whether its mutations make it more contagious.

It has since joined the U.K. variant B.1.1.7 and South African variant B.1.351 as a variant of concern, Henry said Tuesday.

B.C. now has 40 cases of the U.K. variant, up from 29 on Friday. The province has also identified two more cases of the South African variant, for a total of 19.

Henry did not reveal how many of the latest cases are directly linked to international travel.

As of Friday, a handful of the South African variant cases had unknown origins and remained under investigation, while all of the U.K. cases and the Nigerian variant case involved travellers or close contacts of travellers.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has been working with labs across the province to monitor for variants.

Last week, Henry revealed that every positive COVID-19 case identified in B.C. from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 was screened, and three out of 3,099 were revealed to be a variant.