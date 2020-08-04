VANCOUVER -- The government of British Columbia opted to extend a state of emergency prompted by COVID-19 for an 11th time.

The state of emergency was formally extended another two weeks as of Tuesday, Emergency Management BC said in a news release.

The extension enables B.C.'s public safety minister to "continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support the province's COVID-19 response," the statement said.

Minister Mike Farnworth said the extension was necessary to support communities dealing with novel coronavirus, and that it will continue to be renewed "as long as necessary."

Extensions of the state of emergency, which was first declared back in mid-March, are made following recommendations from provincial health officer Bonnie Henry, who on Tuesday announced another 146 cases in the province.

States of emergency can only be issued for a period of 14 days.

The premier said the extension will continue to provide the government with resources during Phase 3 of its pandemic response plan.

"This is not the time to let our guard down," John Horgan said.