B.C. has duty to consult First Nations on mineral tenure claims, court rules
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has given the province 18 months to fix its mineral rights system after a court challenge by First Nations who claimed they were owed a duty to consult under the Constitution.
In October 2021, the Gitxaala Nation filed a petition challenging the province's online mineral tenure registry, which automatically granted mineral rights on its territory without consultation.
The Ehattesaht First Nation filed a similar petition in June 2022, and the B.C. Supreme Court heard the cases together this spring.
The court's ruling released Tuesday says the B.C. government claimed in court that the system did not “create adverse impacts” great enough to trigger a constitutionally mandated duty to consult First Nations.
The nation's original court petition not only sought to change the system, but also wanted the court to quash specific mineral claims granted on territory where it asserts Aboriginal rights and title, which was rejected.
However, Justice Alan Ross found the province's Chief Gold Commissioner was “simply wrong” to claim that it wasn't in their power to consult with First Nations on granting mineral rights.
The nation claimed the lack of consultation for mining rights on its lands was inconsistent with the Constitution and both the B.C. government's Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
The provincial government, however, told the court that B.C.'s adoption of the UN's declaration didn't actually bring it into law that could be enforced in court, but only set out the government's“ commitment to reconciliation.”
Ross says in his ruling that the case was, to his knowledge, “the first judicial consideration of the legal effect” of B.C.'s Declaration Act.
He found that the First Nations were not entitled to any court-granted relief under the UN declaration or B.C.'s legislation that adopted it.
The decision says the case would likely be the “first of many opportunities” for the courts to consider them, adding that he expects the legislation and courts' interpretation of it would “develop over time.”
Ross found the Mineral Tenure Act grants the power to restrict mining rights “in areas of cultural significance to Aboriginal people.”
“It stands to reason that the (Chief Gold Commissioner) could only learn of the existence of those areas of cultural significance through consultation,” Ross' ruling states.
GitxaaÅ‚a Chief Councillor Linda Innes said in a statement Tuesday that the nation “knew all along” that the province was duty-bound to consult Indigenous Peoples about mineral claims on their territories.
“The provincial government must now act quickly to eliminate its unjust practice of selling off our rights without our consultation or consent,” she said.
Despite the court victory, Innes said since the court suspended its ruling for 18 months, and didn't quash existing mineral claims, the court left “our territory open for continued mineral claims staking without consultation for the time being.”
B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender, who intervened in the case, said she was disappointed that the court found no legal force in the province's Declaration Act, which “undermines” the legislation's role in provincial reconciliation and decolonization efforts.
“The Declaration Act should not be merely symbolic, yet today's decision indicates that the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People still does not have the force of law in B.C.,” Govender said in a statement Tuesday.
Justice Ross ruled that the “goal is to develop a mineral tenure system that recognizes the rights of B.C.'s Indigenous people.”
“My hope is that goal can be achieved in the 18 months I have set aside for that purpose,” Ross ruled.
A statement from Keerit Jutla, the president of the Association of Mineral Exploration, said the 18 months granted by the court will allow for the modernization of the Mineral Tenure Act while the industry has clarity through to 2024.
“Our goal is to ensure the mineral claim staking process remains competitive and efficient while respectful of the rights of Indigenous Peoples,” Jutla said.
“We know there is an opportunity for a more inclusive process that provides shared benefit as we unlock the minerals and metals necessary for a low-carbon future.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calls for Trudeau to apologize over Speaker's Nazi invite as MPs begin jockeying for the job
While Anthony Rota won't be in the big chair presiding over House of Commons proceedings on Wednesday, it is his last sitting day holding the title of Speaker and already the jockeying for his job has begun. And while some of the initial acrimony has calmed, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is continuing to push for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize on Canada's behalf.
Canada grew faster than any G7 country this year, thanks to immigrants: StatCan
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
OPINION Navigating Canada's real estate landscape: A guide for new immigrants
Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, officials say
The U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago was released into American custody Wednesday, according to two officials.
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift's 'bold' appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift's appearance at the Chiefs' victory over the Chicago Bears 'pretty bold' but wants to remain private about any relationship with the superstar singer.
Hundreds of derelict vessels removed from Canadian waters, Coast Guard says
The Canadian Coast Guard is working its way through a Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act inventory, armed with the power to fine owners of vessels that threaten marine environments or public safety.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Vancouver Island
-
'We can achieve these targets': Vancouver Island mayors address new B.C. housing requirements
The B.C. government has revealed its housing targets for 10 municipalities that have landed on its so-called naughty list. Saanich is being asked to build 4,610 new units. Victoria is being asked to build 4,902 units, while Oak Bay needs to build 664.
-
Homicide investigation underway in Victoria, risk to public 'considered low'
Major crime investigators say the death of a man who was found injured in downtown Victoria earlier this month has been ruled a homicide.
-
B.C. sets housing targets for 10 municipalities, including Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay
British Columbia has announced its first set of targets for new homes to be built in 10 municipalities in a provincial strategy to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.
Calgary
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The City of Calgary says it has charged a catering company and school lunch delivery service provider at the centre of an E. coli outbreak affecting several daycares, as health authorities zeroed in on a likely source of the infections.
-
Alberta premier defends minister over possible conflict of interest concerns
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending one of her cabinet ministers over possible conflict of interest concerns.
-
Overnight fire rips through Skyview Ranch home
An early morning fire in the Calgary community of Skyview Ranch decimated a home and damaged two others.
Edmonton
-
Grande Prairie peace officer charged with child pornography possession
A peace officer who works for the City of Grande Prairie has been charged with child sexual exploitation offences, police announced on Wednesday.
-
Watch: Hawrelak Park rehabilitation progress
On Sept. 27, the CTV News Edmonton drone flew over Hawrelak Park to see the progress on the park rehabilitation.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The City of Calgary says it has charged a catering company and school lunch delivery service provider at the centre of an E. coli outbreak affecting several daycares, as health authorities zeroed in on a likely source of the infections.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lockdowns and hold-and-secures at 11 east Toronto schools amid reports of person with gun: police
Eleven schools in Toronto’s east end are in a hold-and-secure following reports of a person with a gun in the area of Danforth and Cambridge avenues.
-
Ontario councillor calls herself a 'modern-day slave' after being docked pay for alleged bullying
An Ontario city councillor is calling herself a 'modern-day slave' after council voted to dock her pay for 30 days following an investigation by the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Montreal
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
Quebec teachers' union votes for an unlimited general strike mandate
All the unions in the independent teachers federation (FAE), an independent grouping of teachers' unions, have now voted in favour of a mandate for an unlimited general strike.
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man charged in fatal hit-and-run
A Winnipeg man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in St. Vital on Tuesday night.
-
MPI and union at impasse, road test backlog continues to grow
As the Manitoba Public Insurance strike enters its fifth week, the Crown Corporation says it has made one final offer – an offer the union says is a step backward – leaving the two parties at an impasse and Manitobans with a growing backlog of road tests.
-
High school students charged, weapons seized: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter to evict dozens with 'complex needs'
Saskatoon Tribal Council will bar around 30 people with "complex needs" from its Emergency Wellness Centre as of Oct. 1.
-
Prince Albert city workers reach tentative deal
Striking workers employed by the City of Prince Albert reached a tentative deal Tuesday, according to the union representing them.
-
Man charged in 2021 death of Sask. RCMP officer back in court for possible plea
The man charged in the 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Officer Shelby Patton is back in court Wednesday where a possible plea may be made.
Regina
-
No connection believed between Gordon Block fire and gas meter sabotage, fire department, SaskEnergy say
SaskEnergy and Regina's fire department say there appears to be no connection between damages to multiple gas meters and a downtown building fire, even though both happened at the same time.
-
Man charged in 2021 death of Sask. RCMP officer back in court for possible plea
The man charged in the 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Officer Shelby Patton is back in court Wednesday where a possible plea may be made.
-
'Losing their homes': Regina family calling on province to reconsider moving residents from long term care facility
The residents of Regina Lutheran Home (RLH) have been left with an uncertain future – as the province announced those living in the long term care facility will be moved next spring.
Atlantic
-
'This was my home': N.B. senior believes renoviction was unfair
Ann Marie Lavigne, 68, lived at Résidence Ste-Thérèse in Dieppe, N.B. for three years before her lease was terminated this spring.
-
Kehkimin Wolastoqey Language School preserving language and culture for next generation
Kehkimin in Wolastoqey means "teach me," and it's the name of a language immersion school in Fredericton, N.B. (Wolastokuk).
-
'Extraordinary seizure of cocaine': N.S. RCMP credit international investigation for disrupting drug ring
Nova Scotia RCMP says an international investigation has disrupted a transnational drug ring and led to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000-worth of silver bars.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 14: Cross-examination of arresting officer
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family with his pick-up truck in London, Ont. continues Wednesday with the cross-examination of arresting officer Const. Sarah Cochrane.
-
Pizza driver allegedly robbed, assaulted while out for delivery
An argument over payment for a pizza delivery turned violent Tuesday night leading to the arrest of two London men.
-
Maple Leafs arrive to massive red carpet greeting in St. Thomas, Ont.
With chants of ‘Go Leafs Go,’ more than 1,000 people lined the entrance to the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont. as the Toronto Maple Leafs arrived for their pre-season game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Northern Ontario
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police evacuate Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood for investigation into possible explosion
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ager Hasan sentenced to 16 years in prison
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars.
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cambridge encampment being cleared
Police and bylaw officers are at a homeless encampment in Cambridge’s Soper Park as people living there pack up their things.