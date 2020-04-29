VANCOUVER -- Hair salons are one of the few businesses that the provincial government forced to close during the pandemic. And they’re the one some people are missing the most right now.

“We have countless emails begging for them to be put on the list, be the first one in the salon. Can we go to their house, I’ll let you cut my hair in my backyard,” said Teresa Polson, the owner of Black 2 Blond and Hype Hair studio in Vancouver

She’s using the closure of her salons to plan for what her businesses could look like when they’re allowed to re-open. “We are going to be using masks and, depending on what Dr. Henry says, we have access to visors. We have robes that we can change into,” said Polson.

She also plans to stagger the stylists’ shifts and schedule more time for cleaning in between clients. “We’ve done the prep, anticipating. The biggest question is when can we open, and what the guidelines are going to be around hygiene and how many people you can have in the space.”

Beautycouncil Western Canada has been surveying its members and will be sending a suggested blueprint for re-opening to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry this week.

“We’re really trying to scope out and see how we can recommend something thats practical and safe but makes sense financially too,” said executive director Greg Robins. Masks for both stylist and client are among the recommendations, and disposable gowns could happen too.

“Dr. Bonnie Henry has said physical and time distance is critical to contain this virus. So right off the bat we’re looking at a 60 to 70 percent service capacity within a lot of these places, and perhaps a shorted window in terms of when you come in,” said Robins.

Dr. Henry expects to release more details on when specific industries can re-open next week. As for the recommendations being sent by Beautycouncil Western Canada? “They can submit, this is how we’ll do it. We’ll come up with a provincial recommendations spreadsheet, best practise for everybody to use in that sector so that is the work that were starting and that we’ll be doing over the coming weeks and we’ll hear more about the details of that next week,” said Henry.

When salons are given the green light, they’re expecting huge crowds of people who’ve been dealing with shaggy hair and dark roots for weeks now. “When I come out of the shower its Krusty the Clown,” said Robins. “There is such a pent up demand for hair styling services. One of the concerns is how will our members deal with the volume.”

Its a problem Polson has been preparing for and would be happy to have, after weeks of keeping her doors closed. “It’s nice to see that people want us and appreciate our services,” she said, “And I need a haircut, so I’m looking forward to getting back to get one.”