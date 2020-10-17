Advertisement
B.C. Green party says October fundraising shatters its previous records
B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau speaks during a media availability following her speech at the UBCM convention at the Victoria Conference Centre in Victoria, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VICTORIA -- The British Columbia Green party says October has been the best fundraising month in its history, and there's still a week to go until the province goes to the polls.
A statement from the party says more than $441,000 has been raised in the first 15 days of October.
That beats the previous record of just over $339,000, set in April 2017 before the last election.
The party also says donors have already contributed more during the current election period than was raised throughout the entire 28-day campaign three years ago.
It says $100,000 of the donations has come in since Tuesday, when Green Leader Sonia Furstenau took part in the televised leaders debate.
The Greens say a wave of new supporters has arrived, as more than 43 per cent of donors report making their first contribution since Furstenau was elected leader last month.