VICTORIA -- The British Columbia Green party says October has been the best fundraising month in its history, and there's still a week to go until the province goes to the polls.

A statement from the party says more than $441,000 has been raised in the first 15 days of October.

That beats the previous record of just over $339,000, set in April 2017 before the last election.

The party also says donors have already contributed more during the current election period than was raised throughout the entire 28-day campaign three years ago.

It says $100,000 of the donations has come in since Tuesday, when Green Leader Sonia Furstenau took part in the televised leaders debate.

The Greens say a wave of new supporters has arrived, as more than 43 per cent of donors report making their first contribution since Furstenau was elected leader last month.