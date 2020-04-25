VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government is set to announce a plan to support people who are homeless in Vancouver and Victoria.

The announcement comes after homelessness and overdose deaths have increased after some services to vulnerable people were curtailed as physical distancing restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 came into place in March.

Government ministers for public safety, poverty reduction and mental health and addictions will speak to the media at 10 a.m.

