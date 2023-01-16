B.C. government to make 8th housing announcement since Eby took office
British Columbians are about to learn how the provincial government plans to overcome barriers to new home development.
Premier David Eby will be joined by Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and Nathan Cullen, the minister of land, water and resource stewardship, for an announcement at the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus on Monday morning.
The latest plan to tackle B.C.’s housing crisis follows Thursday’s announcement that the province is establishing a $500-million Rental Protection Fund to help housing non-profits buy affordable rental buildings that are at risk of being redeveloped into high-end housing.
When he was sworn in as premier in November, Eby made housing a standalone ministry and pledged to make “meaningful progress to make sure everyone in B.C. can afford a good home.”
In the months since, the provincial government has introduced new laws to build more homes, allow for vacant homes to be rented, and removed age and rental restrictions in stratas.
This will be the eighth announcement by the Housing Ministry since Eby took office.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
Guilbeault gives green light to James Bay lithium mine with 271 conditions
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says a new lithium mine in northern Quebec can go ahead with more than 270 conditions to protect wildlife and respect Indigenous use of the lands of traditional purposes.
Italy arrests No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run
Italy's No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.
As elites arrive in Davos, conspiracy theories thrive online
The annual event in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, which opens Monday, has increasingly become a target of bizarre claims from a growing chorus of commentators who believe the forum involves a group of elites manipulating global events for their own benefit.
Most Canadian businesses and consumers expect a recession in next 12 months: BoC surveys
More than 70 per cent of Canadian consumers and two thirds of business firms think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, according to Bank of Canada surveys.
Direct Air Canada flights between Calgary and Saskatoon, Regina end today
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
CREA predicts 2023 home sales to edge down 0.5 per cent from 2022 mark
The Canadian Real Estate Association expects home sales to edge down less than one per cent and prices to fall almost six per cent from 2022, which ended with the market in a sluggish state as sellers and buyers sat on the sidelines.
Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on
Baldev Patel cannot remember much of the last conversation he had with his son and, while the memories are fast fading, the hurt remains.
Vancouver Island
-
Want to be a lighthouse keeper? Coast Guard launches B.C. hiring process
If the rugged beauty of the remote B.C. coast is calling you, a unique recent job posting may be your way to answer it.
-
Victoria's Empress hotel named one of the most haunted hotels in the world
One of Vancouver Island's most iconic hotels has cracked a global list of the world's most haunted destinations.
-
Fire at Port Alberni apartment building displaces residents
A fire in a converted hotel in Port Alberni displaced the residents of 20 homes Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Fog blankets southern Alberta, drivers face low visibility and slick roads
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued fog advisories for Calgary and throughout southern Alberta, and the fog is expected to hinder driving conditions into Tuesday.
-
Province to provide update on improving EMS service in Alberta
The provincial government will release an overview of two reports looking into Alberta's troubled EMS system, including a review of ambulance dispatch.
-
Direct Air Canada flights between Calgary and Saskatoon, Regina end today
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
Edmonton
-
Province to provide update on improving EMS service in Alberta
The provincial government will release an overview of two reports looking into Alberta's troubled EMS system, including a review of ambulance dispatch.
-
Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules.
-
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Ukrainian emergency crews on Monday sifted through what was left of a Dnipro apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile, placing bodies from one of the war's deadliest single attacks in months in black bags and gingerly carrying them across steep piles of rubble.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Bodycam footage of alleged assault at centre of $2.4M lawsuit against TPS is being withheld, lawyer says
The family and legal representation of a man suing the Toronto Police Service (TPS) after an officer allegedly Tasered him while pinning him using a knee placed on his neck says body camera footage of the "brutal" assault is being withheld by the force.
-
Driver charged in Durham collision that left 3 dead
Police have charged a driver in connection with a head-on collision that left three people dead in Durham Region this past summer.
Montreal
-
Man, woman found dead in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. home
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion Sunday. The SQ could not say if there were signs of violence or if the case is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Viral TikTok video shows person driving on Montreal street with car covered in snow
In a viral TikTok video, a car is seen completely covered by snow driving on a street in Montreal. The video has gathered nearly 475,000 views, 18,000 comments and 1,700 comments, with many people incredulous at how anyone would drive with zero visibility out their windshield or windows.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain expected in eastern Quebec and New Brunswick on Monday
The large southerly low-pressure system that has been affecting the Atlantic provinces since Sunday, dumping significant amounts of freezing rain in several locations, will reach several areas of New Brunswick and eastern Quebec on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
One person in hospital after train collision in Southdale
A collision in Southdale involving a train has sent one person to hospital and closed down several intersections in the area Sunday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours.
-
'100% higher or more': High material costs biggest challenge for contractors
As demand for renovations remains high, contractors and customers are being forced to pay more for materials.
-
Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on
Baldev Patel cannot remember much of the last conversation he had with his son and, while the memories are fast fading, the hurt remains.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau to visit rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to tour a rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today, but Saskatchewan's premier says he's disappointed he was not made aware of the visit.
-
Here's why it's been so foggy in Saskatoon
As the city returns to normal after the heavy snowfall in December, Saskatoon residents are noticing more foggy and frosty mornings than usual.
-
Winter paddlers make year-round use of Saskatoon river valley
With warmer temperatures on their minds, Edith MacHattie and Trevor Robinson have dipped their canoe into the water for the first time this year. They’re getting a head start on training for summer competitions.
Regina
-
No dangerous goods involved in train derailment near Chaplin, Sask.: CP Railway
A train that derailed near Chaplin, Sask. on Monday morning was not carrying dangerous goods, according to Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR).
-
Trudeau to visit rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to tour a rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today, but Saskatchewan's premier says he's disappointed he was not made aware of the visit.
-
Direct Air Canada flights between Calgary and Saskatoon, Regina end today
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain continues in the Maritimes, power outages close schools
Wet, slippery conditions are ongoing in the Maritimes Monday morning as more freezing rain coats the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
-
Dangerous offender hearing begins for N.S. crime figure Brian James Marriott
A Nova Scotia judge has begun hearing an application to have the alleged ringleader of a brutal jail beating declared a dangerous offender.
London
-
Freezing rain warning in effect
A freezing rain warning has been issued for the region — Included are London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Elgin.
-
$17M being invested in Port Stanley's shoreline
Port Stanley is getting $17-million in federal funding to help with shoreline protection.
-
Charges laid after downtown London bank robbery
Charges have been laid after a robbery at a downtown London bank on Friday. According to police a 29-year-old man has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.
Northern Ontario
-
Off-duty officer tried to save woman hit by car in downtown Sudbury, police say
Despite life-saving efforts by an off-duty police officer, a 59-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after being hit by a car downtown Sunday night.
-
Northern Ont. resort creating unique cabin experience involving wolves
For people who enjoy wildlife, there is a new experience coming to a northern Ontario resort that allows visitors to get up close and personal with a pack of wolves.
-
Team of sled dogs takes visitors on guided tours in Timmins area
A new business near Timmins is offering tours of local trails with some unique guides: a team of sled dogs.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Brantford shooting sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A man is hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Brantford, according to police.
-
Stolen truck driven through storefront in Guelph break and enter: police
A 25-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after police say a stolen pickup truck was used to break into a business in the south end of the city Friday night.