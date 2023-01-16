B.C. government to make 8th housing announcement since Eby took office

British Columbians are about to learn how the provincial government plans to overcome barriers to new home development.

Premier David Eby will be joined by Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and Nathan Cullen, the minister of land, water and resource stewardship, for an announcement at the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus on Monday morning.

I’m in Vancouver morning for an exciting announcement with Premier David Eby and Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon about how we’re going to accelerate housing development right across BC. Stay tuned for more! #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/WE8SU2nzDU — Nathan Cullen (@nathancullen) January 16, 2023

The latest plan to tackle B.C.’s housing crisis follows Thursday’s announcement that the province is establishing a $500-million Rental Protection Fund to help housing non-profits buy affordable rental buildings that are at risk of being redeveloped into high-end housing.

When he was sworn in as premier in November, Eby made housing a standalone ministry and pledged to make “meaningful progress to make sure everyone in B.C. can afford a good home.”

In the months since, the provincial government has introduced new laws to build more homes, allow for vacant homes to be rented, and removed age and rental restrictions in stratas.

This will be the eighth announcement by the Housing Ministry since Eby took office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.