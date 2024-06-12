B.C. government to give wildfire update and summer outlook

B.C. officials are expected to address this year's wildfire season and its outlook for the summer.

Ministers Bruce Ralston and Bowinn Ma will be joined by the B.C. Wildfire Service in Vancouver Wednesday as they look ahead at this summer's forecast.

The fire burning near Fort Nelson was down graded this week to under control by the BCWFS, which began scorching thousands of hectares in early May. All evacuation alerts have also been lifted after 4,700 people were temporarily displaced.

Rain and mild temperatures are believed to have aided crews to reduce its growth as similar conditions sweep areas of the province.

Environment Canada is predicting a warmer-than-average summer for most parts of the country, except the south coast of B.C.

The weather agency said on Tuesday that its seasonal forecast for the coast will likely be colder with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of a warmer summer in the Lower Mainland, unlike the 90 to 100 per cent in other areas of the country.

As of Wednesday, BCWFS is reporting 110 active wildfires with 33 declared out in the last week.

Two incident management teams, 65 aviation units and 639 firefighting personnel have been assigned to the current fires.

Wednesday's news conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.