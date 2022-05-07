B.C. government gives $2.5M for Indigenous centre after concept plan is approved

Premier John Horgan talks about plans to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples during a ceremony in the Hall of Honour at the B.C. Legislature, in Victoria, on March 30, 2022. The B.C. government says it will provide $2.5 million for an Indigenous centre in Vancouver following the approval of a concept plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Premier John Horgan talks about plans to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples during a ceremony in the Hall of Honour at the B.C. Legislature, in Victoria, on March 30, 2022. The B.C. government says it will provide $2.5 million for an Indigenous centre in Vancouver following the approval of a concept plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead

Relatives of the missing in Cuba's capital desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana's most luxurious hotels that killed at least 26 people. They checked the morgue, hospitals and if unsuccessful, they returned to the partially collapsed Hotel Saratoga, where rescuers used dogs to hunt for survivors.

Ukraine braces for attacks, evacuates more from steel mill

Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Saturday and bombarded a steel mill in Mariupol housing Ukrainian civilians and fighters, hoping to complete their conquest of the port city in time for Victory Day celebrations. Ukraine announced that all women, children and elderly had been evacuated from the steel plant, a key Russian war objective that has long been under siege.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener