VANCOUVER -- The physical distancing rules prompted by COVID-19 have left B.C. Girl Guides sitting on millions of dollars worth of cookies.

The organization was recently delivered some 800,000 boxes of the classic vanilla and chocolate cookies, which at $5 per box would normally represent $4 million in sales.

Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner of the Girl Guides of Canada, said that money usually goes toward everything from “science experiments to camping to travel to the arts.”

“Our Girl Guide cookie sales power everything we do as an organization,” Isinger said. “So 800,000 boxes of cookies is a very big deal for us.”

But the threat of COVID-19 has taken the usual sales and delivery methods off the table. For obvious safety reasons, members can’t spend hours of their free time standing outside grocery stores and SkyTrain stations selling boxes by hand.

Isinger said select Canadian Tire locations have already agreed to sell Girl Guide cookies to customers who are out picking up necessary supplies, but beyond that the organization is still searching for solutions to their $4 million problem.

Isinger said people who want to help can try reaching out to a known volunteer in their neighbourhood, many of whom are accepting “pre-orders” that will be fulfilled when it’s safe to do so.

The Girl Guides are also open to any suggestions from businesses or individuals, which can be delivered by visiting the organization’s website.

Isinger said safety is the Guides’ top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that they are hopeful they’ll find a way to sell the cookies “at the right time, in the right way that still protects our programming as well as everyone’s health.”