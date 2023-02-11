B.C. funds Fraser River shoreline flood protection in Fraser Valley
A British Columbia First Nation that its chief says is under consistent threat of flooding is to receive a boost from the province for shoreline stabilization.
The $5 million aimed at so-called riprap erosion control measures is going to the Sqwa First Nation, Shxwha:y Village and the City of Chilliwack.
The work will also allow for a new six-kilometre dike project to go ahead along the Fraser River, including a new floodgate crossing on the Hope Slough and a new drainage pump system, funded with $45 million from Infrastructure Canada, $13 million from Indigenous Services Canada and $7 million from the City of Chilliwack.
Without flood mitigation and protection measures, Sqwa Chief Lara Mussell says the threat of rising waters makes it difficult for the nations to secure a future for their lands.
She says the funding commitment from the province on shoreline protection helps to safeguard their culture, traditions and way of life.
Premier David Eby says people in B.C. have seen first-hand the impacts of climate change with atmospheric rivers, a heat dome and record wildfire seasons, and the funding helps to recognize Indigenous Peoples as partners and leaders in emergency management.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023.
