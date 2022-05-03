B.C. fugitive wanted for murder in Thailand died in plane crash, anti-gang agency confirms
A B.C. man who was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Thailand died in a plane crash, the province's anti-gang agency confirmed.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. gave the update Tuesday into their search for Gene Karl Lahrkamp, who was wanted in connection to the death of former Abbotsford gangster Jimi Sandhu.
Investigators said Sandhu was killed in Thailand on Feb. 5. An investigation by Thai police determined Sandhu was targeted by two Canadian men who flew home days after the shooting.
According to CFSEU-BC, Thai police charged Lahrkamp and a second suspect, Mathew Dupre, with murder. Dupre was arrested in Alberta in February and remains in custody while waiting an extradition process.
But police were unable to find Lahrkamp and he was placed in the second-highest spot on Canada's Be on the Lookout list of top 25 fugitives last month, with a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.
On April 30, just days after the list of fugitives was announced, a plane crash was reported in northwester Ontario. According to CFSEU-BC, the small plane had four people on it when it crashed near Sioux Lookout. Nobody survived the crash.
On May 2, investigators confirmed one of the people on board was Lahrkamp. Investigators didn't provide details of who else was on the plane or what might have caused the crash.
Lahrkamp wasn't the only B.C. resident on Be on the Lookout's list of fugitives. John Norman Mackenzie was ranked in the 21st spot.
MacKenzie is wanted for being unlawfully at large after escaping Mission Institution in 2018. He was serving a life sentence for numerous convictions, including second-degree murder and armed robbery.
MacKenzie was last seen in Mission at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2018, and was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans at the time.
The public is urged not to approach MacKenzie as he could be armed and dangerous.
Tips can be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers or visiting solvecrime.ca.
