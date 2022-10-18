B.C. fugitive tops Canada's list of most-wanted, reward of up to $250K offered

A man who escaped a B.C. prison this summer has topped a list of Canada's most-wanted fugitives, with a reward of up to $250,000 being offered for information leading to his arrest.

The Be on the Lookout, or BOLO, program updated its list of the 25 most-wanted fugitives at a news conference in Surrey Tuesday.

Rabih "Robby" Alkhalil was named in the top spot on the list. He's wanted for murder and for being unlawfully at large after he escaped from the North Fraser Pretrial centre in Coquitlam, B.C.

"He is a very dangerous criminal with a lengthy criminal record and extensive ties to organized crime," BOLO's description of Alkhalil says.

The list covers fugitives nationwide.

"This first update of our Top 25 is part of our commitment to encourage Canadians to be on the lookout for Canada's most wanted, and to make our communities safer," BOLO program director Max Langlois said in a news release.

"We are proud to launch this first update in British Columbia, with our Western Canadian policing partners, with 13 new cases, including an increased number of cases from both Alberta and British Columbia."

Tips about any of the fugitives can be left by calling local police detachments or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.