VANCOUVER -- One of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives was arrested over the weekend in California, but not before allegedly making one more desperate attempt to evade law enforcement.

Authorities announced Monday they had finally found and apprehended accused murderer Brandon Nathan Teixeira, bringing an end to an international manhunt that began two years ago.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said police tracked the fugitive to Oroville, a small community north of Sacramento with a population of about 20,000. Canadian and U.S. authorities spent days staking out a home in the city before finally pouncing on the Sunday of the American Thanksgiving weekend.

"We called on these law enforcement agencies in California, we called them out of their Thanksgiving plans," IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang told reporters Monday.

"We can't overlook the commitment, the professionalism that these officers displayed. And for that we are very grateful."

The holidays did not inspire Teixeira to give himself up peacefully, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office. U.S. police said when the fugitive realized they were closing in, he got into a vehicle and tried to flee by ramming an armoured SWAT vehicle.

Jang could not speak to the details of the arrest, but called it a "very dynamic situation."

"My understanding is that Mr. Teixeira tried to evade police once again down there," he said. "I can tell you that he did not go quietly."

Officers eventually managed to arrest the fugitive with help from a police dog. The BCSO said a haul of drugs – including about 12 kg. of heroin, more than 1,000 OxyContin and Percocet pills, and 18 kg. of marijuana – was found at the Oroville property.

Teixeira is already charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Khabra, who was gunned down in Surrey back in October 2017. Authorities have described the accused as "extremely violent," and previously offered a $55,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

It's unclear whether a tip from the public led police to Teixeria's location, but Jang did thank everyone who came forward with information during the lengthy manhunt.

"We've found him," Jang said. "We've found Mr. Teixeria and now he's going to have his day in court."

IHIT thanked the BCSO, as well as U.S. Marshals from Sacramento and Los Angeles, the Chico Police Department and the Tehama County Sheriff's Office for their help bringing the fugitive into custody.

Teixeira remains south of the border as the U.S. Department of Justice works on extraditing him back to Canada, IHIT said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi