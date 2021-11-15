B.C. floods: Rain expected to continue, wind to follow as storm wreaks havoc on southern part of the province

Vancouver -

A major B.C. storm has led to flooding, mudslides and rock falls prompting evacuation orders, school closures and blocked highways.

Most of southern B.C. remained under some sort of weather warning Monday, with rain expected to continue through the morning and wind expected to pick up in the afternoon.

Environment Canada's Armel Castellan said in an update Monday that winter storm conditions are expected on some B.C. highways later and 90-km/h winds could lead to power outages.

INTERIOR

In B.C.'s Interior, nearly 2,000 people have already been evacuated from neighbourhoods in Merritt.

At about 1:30 a.m., the City of Merritt issued an evacuation order for several addresses in the 200-year flood plain of the Coldwater River, south of Nicola Avenue. Then, at about 7:30 a.m., the city said the entire neighbourhood of Collettville was being evacuated.

B.C.'s public safety minister warned Monday the entire community may need to be evacuated if the conditions keep worsening.

In addition to evacuation orders, residents in Merritt were also warned Monday morning to avoid using any water as the city's wastewater treatment plant failed.

"Flushing a toilet or running a faucet at this time will result in it backing up into your home," the warning said. "Do NOT use any water (until) further notice."

Meanwhile, 34 addresses in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were placed under evacuation order late Sunday night because of flooding.

LOWER MAINLAND

The Lower Mainland's Fraser Valley was also hit hard by the storm. Environment Canada said as much as 200 millimetres of rain was recorded in the region, with another 50 expected.

On Monday, the school districts in both Chilliwack and Mission issued a notice saying all of its schools were closed due to flooding concerns.

Meanwhile, several evacuation alerts were issued for neighbourhoods in Abbotsford with severe flooding damaging dozens of homes and leading to major road closures.

The City of Abbotsford issued evacuation alerts for the Clayburn, Eagle Mountain, Ten Oaks, Sumas Prairie, Staiton and Matsqui Village areas. The city has been hit with several mudslides, though no injuries have been reported yet.

An emergency support centre located at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre was set up on Sunday for displaced residents.

HIGHWAYS

Several B.C. highways, particularly some that connect the Lower Mainland to the Interior, are closed for a second day due to flooding and mudslides.

In an update Monday, B.C.'s transportation ministry posted a long list of closures on social media, warning some drivers there are no available routes to their destinations.

As of 8 a.m., the following roads were closed: