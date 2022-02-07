B.C. floods: Governments to announce recovery plan for agriculture industry
A recovery package is expected to be announced today for British Columbia's agriculture industry after devastating floods last November.
The B.C. and federal agriculture ministers were scheduled to make an announcement, billing it as the largest recovery program for the sector in the province's history.
Record rains combined with overflowing rivers in mid-November swamped farmland in several areas of southern B.C. and Vancouver Island.
In the Sumas Prairie, a prime agricultural area in Abbotsford, water flooded barns, fields and homes.
Thousands of animals were killed, most of them chickens and hogs, whose owners couldn't rescue them before the water moved in.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada has said the storms were the most costly severe weather event in B.C.'s history with an insured value loss of about $450 million, although that doesn't factor in the damage to several highways and other infrastructure, or the cost to those who were uninsured.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa in state of emergency, fuel seized as truckers vow to stay on
Ottawa is in a state of emergency as the trucker protest continues to paralyze parts of the nation's capital. Some businesses and public buildings remain closed as trucks and personal vehicles continue to make parts of the downtown core inaccessible.
Ottawa residents, honking protesters scheduled to clash in court
An Ontario court is scheduled to hear arguments in a proposed multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit by Ottawa residents who want protesters encamped in their downtown to stop honking their horns.
Higher vaccination rates mean more hospitalizations will involve the fully vaccinated, experts say
Fully vaccinated people account for the majority of daily new hospitalizations in most provinces, but experts say the risk of hospitalization is actually higher among those who are unvaccinated. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts from across the country to understand why.
NDP calling for emergency debate on trucker convoy
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for the House of Commons to hold an emergency debate on the ongoing trucker convoy standoff in downtown Ottawa, while Mayor Jim Watson is calling for the prime minister to appoint a mediator in an effort to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation in the city's downtown.
Tanya Tagaq says her patience has run out for 'complacent' Canadians
Tanya Tagaq says her new album 'Tongues' is a reminder to Canadians they can no longer "turn their head" to the atrocities inflicted on Indigenous Peoples.
Canada tops Russia after refusing to take the ice over COVID-19 results
Canada's 6-1 win over Russia in Olympic women's hockey Monday featured the strange visual of players on both teams wearing masks under their cages after a delayed puck drop.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 3 of Beijing Olympics
Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 3 in Beijing.
Russia accelerates movement of military hardware towards Ukraine, satellite images show
New satellite imagery obtained by CNN shows that a large base which held Russian tanks, artillery and other armor near the Ukrainian border has been largely emptied, with the equipment apparently being moved much closer to the frontier in recent days.
Police target fuel supply for 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa
Protesters say police seized 3,200 litres of fuel during a raid at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road Sunday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
Researchers race to study probiotic before white-nose syndrome spreads to B.C. bats
Researchers say a deadly fungus that has nearly wiped out a North American bat species hasn't yet spread to British Columbia, giving them valuable time to study whether probiotics prevent the disease.
-
Victoria considers pilot project to minimize conflict with off-leash dogs on Dallas Road
The waterfront park along Dallas Road is one of Victoria's most popular places to take a peaceful walk, but some users say things are anything but peaceful along the grassy stretch from Cook Street to Clover Point because of off-leash dogs.
-
Many B.C. residents struggling as flood relief funds are slow to come
The road to recovery after devastating floods in British Columbia last year has been long and extremely difficult for many people hard hit by the disaster, with many still not having received any recovery funds.
Calgary
-
Municipal input needed before Alberta eases COVID-19 restrictions: Gondek
Calgary's mayor says a meeting with municipal leaders needs to happen before Alberta lifts restrictions.
-
3 dead in Siksika Nation house fire
Three members of the Siksika Nation are dead following a devastating house fire on the nation east of Calgary.
-
Max Parrot captures Canada's 1st gold at Beijing Olympics, Mark McMorris bronze in slopestyle
Canada's Maxence Parrot captured Canada's first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing with a top performance in snowboarding slopestyle while Mark McMorris captured bronze on Monday.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
There were more than 32,700 known active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm and melty all week
The melt kicked into high gear on Sunday and it'll continue all week.
-
Fort McMurray councillor faces call for investigation of Indigenous comments
Councillors in Fort McMurray have called on their integrity commissioner to investigate allegations that one of their members accused Indigenous people of coming to the city to get drunk and fight.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop to 2,155, number of ICU patients remains at 486
The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped again on Monday as the number of patients in the ICU with the disease remained stable.
-
Visitor restrictions begin to ease today in Ontario long-term care homes
Ontario long-term care residents can start taking social trips and see more caregivers as of today.
-
Does 'learning to live with COVID' mean returning to life like it was in 2019?
Ontarians have recently started hearing their top health and government officials speak of "learning to live with COVID-19," but what does that mean?
Montreal
-
Quebec version of ‘freedom convoy’ ends, organizers say they'll be back
Quebec City police officers said their tolerance for truckers parking on the provincial capital's main street has ended, and members of the provincial version of the 'freedom convoy' left. Some said, however, that they'll be back.
-
Max Parrot captures Canada's 1st gold at Beijing Olympics, Mark McMorris bronze in slopestyle
Canada's Maxence Parrot captured Canada's first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing with a top performance in snowboarding slopestyle while Mark McMorris captured bronze on Monday.
-
Liberals fire back at Quebec government with parody ad after cancelled Dawson expansion
In the wake of Quebec’s decision to cancel a Dawson College expansion in favour of French-language CEGEPs, the Liberals (QLP) fired back at the government through a new ad.
Winnipeg
-
'Not again': West End residents frustrated by uptick in car vandalism, smashed windows
Several West End residents are frustrated after being targeted multiple times for vandalism to their vehicles.
-
Manitoba to give vaccine and health system update
Manitoba health officials will be providing a vaccine and health system update on Monday morning.
-
Police target fuel supply for 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa
Protesters say police seized 3,200 litres of fuel during a raid at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road Sunday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Police target fuel supply for 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa
Protesters say police seized 3,200 litres of fuel during a raid at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road Sunday evening.
-
Regina convoy protest departs Albert St. as police step in
Regina police blocked off Albert Street to traffic Sunday night as tow trucks were called in to remove vehicles that remained parked on the street as part of a protest against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Saskatoon residents show support for Ukraine in city hall march
As part of a national call to action, around 100 people showed up at River Landing in Saskatoon as part of the Stand with Ukraine Campaign.
Regina
-
Regina convoy protest departs Albert St. as police step in
Regina police blocked off Albert Street to traffic Sunday night as tow trucks were called in to remove vehicles that remained parked on the street as part of a protest against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
First few days of Frost Festival draw big crowds
The first weekend of Regina’s first ever Frost Festival saw crowds of people across the city enjoying winter.
-
724 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Sask.
The province has reported 724 new COVID-19 cases, as well as six deaths according to Sunday’s update.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of vehicles ride through Halifax in 'Freedom Convoy'
Hundreds of decorated vehicles paraded through Halifax as part of a "Freedom Convoy" in protest of vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday.
-
N.B. reports one additional death due to COVID-19 on Sunday
New Brunswick reported one additional death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
N.S. reports 95 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Sunday
Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 95 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Sunday. This includes 13 people in the ICU.
London
-
Chris Hadfield named keynote speaker for Bluewater Health Foundation Gala
The 2022 Bluewater Health Foundation Gala will be an out of this world event with Sarnia's favourite astronaut, Chris Hadfield acting as keynote speaker.
-
Visitor restrictions begin to ease today in Ontario long-term care homes
Ontario long-term care residents can start taking social trips and see more caregivers as of today.
-
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 18 people from ice floe in Lake Erie
The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan helped rescue 18 people from an ice floe that separated from land near Catawba Island in Lake Erie on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop to 2,155, number of ICU patients remains at 486
The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped again on Monday as the number of patients in the ICU with the disease remained stable.
-
Higher vaccination rates mean more hospitalizations will involve the fully vaccinated, experts say
Fully vaccinated people account for the majority of daily new hospitalizations in most provinces, but experts say the risk of hospitalization is actually higher among those who are unvaccinated. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts from across the country to understand why.
-
Northern Indigenous executive recommended by minister for national economic development board
A northern Indigenous executive just gained a seat on a national table to help guide the economic development of Canada's Indigenous communities.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop to 2,155, number of ICU patients remains at 486
The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped again on Monday as the number of patients in the ICU with the disease remained stable.
-
Local business owners happy to get back to work after latest wave of restrictions
Following the first full weekend since indoor businesses reopened to the public, local owners said things are running smoothly.
-
Road closed for hydro repair near West Montrose
Waterloo regional police say a portion of Katherine Street is closed near West Montrose while crews conduct hydro repairs in the area.