B.C. floods: Federal, provincial agriculture ministers to visit Abbotsford

The federal and provincial agriculture ministers will be touring a B.C. poultry farm today that was affected by last month's devastating floods.

Ministers Marie-Claude Bibeau and Lana Popham are expected to address recovery and rebuilding efforts for farmers during the visit to Abbotsford.

Popham has said 628,000 chickens, 420 dairy cattle and roughly 12,000 hogs died in the region's Sumas Prairie.

Historic flooding resulting from a series of so-called “atmospheric rivers” triggered widespread evacuation orders in the area and submerged many properties.