B.C. flooding: Worst of the storms may be over, but a long rebuild lies ahead

B.C.'s public safety minister says the worst of the storms that brought historic flooding and landslides may be over, but a long rebuild lies ahead.

Mike Farnworth says the work will involve repairing vital transportation routes while also restoring damaged farms and helping thousands of people return to their homes.

He says more than 14,000 people have been evacuated since the first storm hit in mid-November.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says hundreds of thousands of livestock animals have perished in the flooding.