B.C. flooding may have contaminated well water, province warns

Vancouver -

The B.C. government is warning people who use private wells for their drinking water - rather than a municipal or community water system - to check their water supply for contamination after recent flooding in the province.

In a news release Saturday, the B.C. Ministry of Health said drinking-water wells in parts of the province that flooded during last week's massive storm may be at risk of contamination.

"If people get their water from a permitted community drinking-water supply system, the water supplier will provide information on the safety of the water," the ministry said in its release.

"For those who own or are responsible for a private drinking-water well that has been affected by flooding, they need to assess their well and take action to protect the people who use water from the well."

Information on how to test well water and what to do if wells are contaminated can be found on the HealthLinkBC and Ministry of Environment websites, the ministry said.