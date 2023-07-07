B.C. First Nation calls for traffic light after 'beloved' band member fatally struck at crosswalk
A B.C. First Nation is calling for a traffic light to be installed on Highway 97A after the death of a “beloved” band member in Enderby over the Canada Day long weekend.
The North Okanagan Splatsin First Nation said Harry Joseph Jones Jr. was struck by a Subaru Impreza while crossing the highway at a marked crosswalk on Saturday.
“This tragic event has severely impacted our entire community,” Splatsin Coun. Sabrina Vergata said in a news release Friday. “We are all in mourning for our dear Harry, who was simply trying to cross the road at a designated crosswalk.”
The First Nation goes on to describe the 62-year-old as well-known in the community for being a “kind person, talented artist and colourful personality.”
Jones was also an active participant in many of the band’s community events.
Splatsin is asking B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to install a traffic light at the crosswalk at Canyon Road and Highway 97A in hopes it could help prevent future tragedies.
“It is absolutely unacceptable that this preventable tragedy occurred,” said Vergata. “This outcome is a direct result of poor crosswalk lighting. For such a busy highway, a regular set of traffic lights is needed as soon as possible to ensure that pedestrians may safely cross in the future.”
A wake for Jones is taking place at the Splatsin Community Centre Friday, where his artwork will be on display. His funeral will be held at the Splatsin Cemetery on Monday.
BC Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and is asking anyone with dash cam video of the area to call them at 250-491-5354 and reference file number 2023-2750.
