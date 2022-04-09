B.C. film, television workers one step closer to striking

A union representing workers in B.C.’s film and television industry has voted in favour of a strike mandate, the latest development in a year-long negotiation.

The Directors Guild of Canada, B.C. District Council (DGC BC) says 92.2 per cent of members supported the move, among the 86.2 per cent who cast a ballot. The union represents creative and logistical staff including directors, editors, location managers, production assistants, and others. It is the first time the union has called a strike vote.

“We thank our members for the solidarity that they have shown with this overwhelming mandate. Their strength and resolve make it clear that respect, fairness and safety in the workplace are non-negotiable,” said Allan Harmon, District Council Chairman, in a statement issued Friday.

The sticking points, according to the union, include retroactive pay increases, payment for COVID testing, and wages for those in entry-level or lower-paid positions. In addition, the union says with B.C.’s minimum wage increasing to $15.65 an hour in June, some experienced members will be making the provincial minimum despite industry experience.

92.2% of DGC BC Members and eligible Permittee Logbook Holders voted yes for our first-ever strike mandate! We know many of you will have questions about what this means. #DGCStrong #DGCStrikeMandate #DGCStrongerTogether

Visit https://t.co/ayKYsmTheY for more FAQs. pic.twitter.com/DNDEpZizHd — DGC BC (@DGCBC) April 8, 2022

The guild is negotiating with the Producer members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the Canadian Media Producers Association – BC Producers Branch (CMPA – BC). In a joint statement issued on the eve of the strike vote, they said the two sides were on the brink of an agreement before the guild made additional demands, “and the opportunity for settlement evaporated.”

Further, the organizations alluded to the potential for job action to have a chilling effect on the industry.

“The DGC BC’s strike authorization vote sends a message of labour uncertainty in the province and seriously jeopardizes British Columbia’s reputation as an attractive location for motion picture production,” they said.

“Considering the potential for labour instability in British Columbia, companies represented by the AMPTP and CMPA may be forced to re-evaluate their plans for basing new productions in the province.”

The union says it has not seen any evidence of productions opting out of coming to B.C. It also points to “safe harbour agreements” for productions already in place, protecting productions already underway from shutting down in the event of job action.

A list of TV productions the guild’s members are currently working on includes Riverdale, Superman and Lois, The Flash, and Charmed.

A strike mandate does not mean workers can walk off the job immediately, 72 hours notice is still required.