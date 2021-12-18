B.C. farmers urged to save receipts, keep photo journals in preparation for government flood relief

Document everything. That's the message B.C.'s Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham had last week for farmers recovering from the devastating floods and landslides that wreaked havoc on the province in November.

Popham said officials in the provincial and federal governments are working on "agri-recovery" programs to support farmers affected by the disaster, and specific information about the damage each facility sustained will be important for providing the necessary funding for repairs and remediation.

"The tour that I had with federal Minister (of Agriculture Marie-Claude) Bibeau last Friday was critically important as we kind of tie down the final details on our agri-recovery program that's being developed," Popham said during a news conference on Dec. 15.

"One thing I think that was very important for Minister Bibeau to see is that we've got a situation from one end of the spectrum to the other."

That includes chicken farms that have come through the flooding relatively unscathed and are back up and running, Popham said, as well as fruit and vegetable farms that have seen this year's crops ruined and - in some cases - future years' as well.

"Every farm is going to be a different situation and we want to make sure that nobody's falling through the cracks as we develop this program," the B.C. minister said.

Recovery from the flooding in places like Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie is already well underway, even as financial assistance programs for the affected farmers are still in development.

Popham said 48 of 60 dairy farms in the Fraser Valley have resumed production, and B.C.'s milk industry is back to 95 per cent of its normal output.

But it wasn't an easy process to restart production. More than 640,000 animals died in the floods, including 628,000 poultry, 12,000 hogs and 420 dairy cows. In many cases, dairy cows had to be moved on to "buddy farms" that weren't flooded in order to survive.

There were still 30 farms under evacuation orders last week, down from 1,000 in November.

Some Sumas Prairie residents were under evacuation orders for nearly a month, after an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rain in mid-November and caused the Nooksack River in the U.S. to overflow its banks and drain north into the Fraser River.

Regardless of where on the spectrum of flood impact individual farmers find themselves, Popham's message about keeping records was the same.

"I can't tell you how important it is right now to be holding onto any receipts, recording any expenses that you've incurred since the floods and making sure that you've got the records," Popham said. "Even a photo journal would help."

"As these agri-recovery applications come forward, we're going to need all the information that you've gathered since those floods happened. So, that's probably the best way that you can be prepared for that coming up in the next few weeks."