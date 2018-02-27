

CTV Vancouver





A family of farmers from B.C.'s Lower Mainland are afraid they'll lose their livelihood if Apple doesn't help them recover from a fire that they blame on a charging iPhone.

Cathy Finley and her husband Ian had been operating their Langley farm for a few years and had just started making money when bad fortune struck in October 2016.

"We did all sorts of restaurant supply, farmers markets … we had events every weekend that year," Finley said. "It was really taking off and we were turning a profit."

Then, the morning after hosting an event on Thanksgiving, Finley plugged in her phone, placed it on a leather chair in their living room and went to feed their goats. When she started heading back about 20 minutes later, there was smoke pouring out of the house.

Crews were able to douse the flames within about an hour, but the family's home was destroyed. The official report from the Township of Langley Fire Department does not cite a cause, but lists the source of ignition as "cell phone."

While the family was covered by insurance, the roughly $600,000 they received wasn't enough to cover the revenue they lost temporarily closing their farm and pay for their new home and belongings.

There were also additional costs, like emergency accommodations and construction work that was required to reopen their business.

"All the power … went into the old house then into the farm. That all had to be diverted," Finley said.

The family was eventually able to open the farm back up, but has since closed it again after struggling to make things work during the rebuild.

"Then you lose the customer base and all that other stuff you put time and effort into as well. How you put a cost on that, I don't know," Ian Finley said.

The family said they had numerous conversations with Apple, and that the company promised to make things right. But ever since they named a desired settlement of $500,000, which they believe is a fair number to cover all their uninsured costs, the Finleys said they have not heard from Apple directly.

The company told CTV News it is looking into the claim, but has yet to analyze the phone. The Finleys said the device is in the possession of their insurance company, which is working on the details of the case with Apple.

In the meantime, the couple fears the process could take years of waiting that they simply can't afford.

"We'll get the house finished and get the family moved back in … but if we don't get some help from Apple, we're not staying here. We'll have to sell and leave," Ian Finley said. "And we lose a home but the local community loses a business and a farm, and that's the bigger picture for us."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson