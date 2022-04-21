B.C. farmer plows under 'dream' crop, worries he won't be able to start over after catastrophic flood

Farmer Avtar Dhillon plows one of his fields at his Abbotsford, B.C., farm on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Farmer Avtar Dhillon plows one of his fields at his Abbotsford, B.C., farm on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory Thursday in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at a giant steel mill, ordering his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off 'so that not even a fly comes through.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener