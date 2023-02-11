B.C. family makes public plea for kidney donor as father's health rapidly declines

A B.C. family is pleading for help as a loved one's health deteriorates while waiting for a kidney transplant.

Since being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2018, Anthony Lynch has seen his kidney health rapidly decline. Recently, the pain has become unbearable.

Insomnia, intense fatigue and trouble walking are just three challenges Lynch faces daily.

"To be honest, I feel like death," said Lynch. "I've never felt like this in my life, and I remember when they said I would have some kidney problems and that symptoms were coming, but I never thought it would be like this."

Lynch’s wife, Tiffani Warnick, has been at his side throughout his journey with kidney failure and watched as the once vibrant and energetic husband and father became a shell of himself.

Warnick explains that Lynch recently had two emergency procedures to have a catheter put in his stomach to begin home dialysis.

"No more driving for now," she said. "His brain is foggy. His reactions are slower in response than normal. He cannot work. Every day is mostly waking up to go back to bed."

"He said he feels like he is dying."

This week, Warnick says her nine-year-old daughter asked if her dad was going to die, a painful question for the couple, as both lost a parent at a young age and know the pain of navigating life without them. Now, they are making a public plea in the hopes of finding a kidney donor.

"I can't imagine my daughter not having her daddy around to see her grow up. I don't know what to even tell her these days with him so sick. I don't know how I'd explain to her if he didn't make it," said Warnick.

According to the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA), as of Dec. 1, 2022, there were 421 people waiting for a kidney transplant in British Columbia. The PHSA says a kidney transplant from a living donor is the preferred treatment for many people suffering from kidney disease, and the outcomes post-surgery are more beneficial for the patient.

Adult donors in B.C. can either donate a kidney to someone they know, on behalf of someone they know, or donate anonymously. The referral process includes pre-screening, testing, and evaluation by a local transplant team.

The Lynch family says they were told that a kidney transplant could take up to a year, but with Anthony’s declining health, they’re hoping to speed up the process and find a match.

"If you're out there and you want to make a difference to a family, please do it," said an emotional Lynch on Friday night.

Lynch's blood type is A+, and the family says any A or O should match.