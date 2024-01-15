VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. extends free HPV vaccine eligibility to men born in 2005

    (Source: Manjurul/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: Manjurul/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    British Columbia is extending eligibility for free vaccines against the human papillomavirus to men born in 2005.

    The province says it will send out notices on Tuesday from its “Get Vaccinated” system to about 23,000 men born from January to June 2005, advising them to get the free immunizations by June 30.

    Free HPV vaccines had already been available to younger men and boys.

    The province says B.C. residents need to have their first dose of the HPV vaccine before they turn 19 and their last dose before they turn 26 to be eligible for free immunizations.

    The province says as many as 75 per cent of unvaccinated people will contract HPV at some point.

    It says infection can lead to a variety of cancers as well as genital warts.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes

    Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News