B.C. expecting surplus in 2022-23, after previous $5.5B deficit projection

B.C.'s financial outlook has improved for the current fiscal year with the province now expected to see a surplus.

The provincial Finance Ministry released its first quarterly update Monday, giving a snapshot of the first three months of the current fiscal year. Initially, the province expected a $5.461 billion deficit in the 2022-23 budget. Now, it's forecasting an operating surplus of $706 million.

"Improved first quarter fiscal results are good news, but these continue to be uncertain times, both on the international economic front and for British Columbians struggling with rising global inflation," Finance Minister Selina Robinson said during a news conference.

"While the report shows an improved fiscal outlook compared to Budget 2022, there are ongoing risks to the plan. B.C.'s economy is expected to grow next year, but high inflation, rising interest rates, heightened geopolitical conflict in Europe have had an effect on B.C.'s economic outlook. And of course, there is ongoing uncertainty regarding the evolution of the pandemic."

Projections have also improved for the years ahead, though deficits are still expected. Next fiscal year is now expected to see a shortfall of $3.8 billion, down from a previous forecast of $4.2 billion. The following year is expected to have a $2 billion deficit, down from $3.2 billion.

The ministry explained while revenue forecasts are higher than initially expected, so are expense forecasts, mostly to account for wildfire response, new labour agreements and cost-of-living measures. For example, about $1 billion is budgeted for changes made to the Climate Action Tax Credit and the BC Family Benefit.

Some of the increased revenue came from higher-than-expected income tax returns and higher natural gas royalties.

Contingencies for flood recovery ($400 million) and pandemic response ($2 billion) remain the same, even with the forecasted surplus.

Robinson said with tourism, recreation and live events resuming, people are spending more on those services. She noted, however, there's been a moderation of spending on consumer goods.

"Higher inflation is eating into purchasing power," she said. "We know a lot can change over the course of a year. We need to continue to make thoughtful decisions, which is why we have built prudence into our fiscal plan. We will continue to invest in the things people need."