

CTV Vancouver





Premier John Horgan is set to announce "action" the provincial government is taking on annual allowable rent hikes in B.C.

Earlier this week, the province's Rental Housing Task Force recommended tying the allowable rent increase to inflation alone, a change from the current formula of inflation plus two per cent.

If the proposal is adopted quickly enough, the task force said it could prevent some tenants from having to pay 4.5 per cent hike previously approved for 2019.

