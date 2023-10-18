B.C. expanding supports for crime victims, re-funding sexual assault centres

The B.C. government has announced expanded supports for victims of crime, along with restored funding for five sexual assault centres across the province.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the government is closing "critical gaps" in B.C.'s Crime Victim Assistance Act to ensure more victims, witnesses and family members can access help following a traumatic experience.

"When passed, these amendments will provide greater access to services such as counselling for grandparents and grandchildren, by removing the requirement that they were financially depending on the victim," Farnworth said.

"It will ensure that those who are traumatized by witnessing violent crime first-hand in their communities are eligible for support by expanding the definition of 'witness.'"

The amendments will also extend the time limit for applying for victim benefits from one year to two, which aligns with the time limit for civil claims in the province.

Farnworth said the program is funded by "the very people who cause harm to others," through B.C.'s controversial civil forfeiture program that allows the government to seize property, cash and other assets deemed to be the proceeds of crime, even if the owner is not criminally charged.

The minister pointed to reports that the province is selling three seized Hells Angels clubhouses, adding: "That revenue will go towards ensuring services are available to support people who are victims, or witnesses, of crime."

Officials also announced funding for a handful of sexual assault centres – located in Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, Kamloops and Prince George – that was previously cut has been restored.

Those centres provide culturally safe "wraparound services" for sexual assault survivors, the Ministry of Public Safety said in a news release. Those services including counselling, emotional support and practical assistance, as well as space for survivors to access medical forensic examinations.

B.C. now provides upwards of $54 million annually in stable funding for services and programs for crime victims, which includes $10 million for sexual assault survivor programs and support centres.