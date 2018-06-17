B.C.ers tweet their love on Father's Day
Father's Day tweets by retired Vancouver fire Battalion Chief Terry Nikolai, actor Ryan Reynolds and Canada's Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould. (Twitter)
Mychaylo Prystupa, CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:44PM PDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:07PM PDT
From famous actors to politicians, British Columbians took to Twitter to showcase their love this Father's Day.
Vancouver-raised "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds tweeted a baby picture of himself, minus the super hero outfit, on his dad’s back.
#Happyfathersday to this fella. Safety First. pic.twitter.com/Py1vzvdx8I— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 17, 2018
Vancouver MP and federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould tweeted this image of her father. He once told Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in a televised forum in 1983 that her little girl would be first a lawyer, and then the prime minister.
Happy #FathersDay to all the awesome dads out there!! And to my pappa...I say ‘thank you’ - And again I post one of my favourite pictures of us (watching soccer in Kingcome). ❤️ �� pic.twitter.com/SRn8hg9kj3— Jody Wilson-Raybould (@Puglaas) June 17, 2018
The White Caps attempted a Father's Day shout out, but these unstoppably laughing (and hiccuping) kids stole the show.
.....and the bloopers �� pic.twitter.com/OpzOzOAZWe— Vancouver Whitecaps (@WhitecapsFC) June 17, 2018
Vancouver's fatherly finest compiled this video of Dad jokes. Const. Jason Doucette's? “What did the fish say when it swam into the wall?” “Dam.”
Happy #FathersDay to all of the dads! A special thank you to all of the dads who are working today keeping the city safe & open for business! We appreciate you & your #DadJokes! �� Have a great day! #VPD #Dads #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/EixibDPp5I— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 17, 2018
The NDP have a Father's Day petition looking for dad-esque jokes too, and if this RD-D2 John Horgan video is any indication, expect groaners.
R2D2 visited the Legislature last week, so we shot a quick fan video. Blame the jokes on my team, except for the Tauntaun one, I like that one. #MayThe4thBeWithYou Happy #StarWarsDay cameo: @michellemungall pic.twitter.com/ZcvhJuAJX4— John Horgan (@jjhorgan) May 4, 2018
Vancouver Canucks gave their dads a salute:
A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 17, 2018
Thanks for everything, dads.
Happy #FathersDay! ���� pic.twitter.com/j44nBTJpto
A less-grey-haired-than-now BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson tweeted this family pic.
One of the greatest honours in life is to be called a Dad. I strive to give my three kids, along with children across British Columbia the same opportunities I was given. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/CXQMx6yKAD— Andrew Wilkinson (@Wilkinson4BC) June 17, 2018
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan honoured the fathers who are soldiers serving overseas away from their kids.
To the @CanadianForces members spending #FathersDay away from their families this year: thank you for your service to our country. We're so grateful for all that you do. pic.twitter.com/jZuiKYDRKp— Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) June 17, 2018
CTV's own national B.C. reporter Melany Nagy honoured her dad.
#HappyFathersDay to all the good and wonderful Dads out there....including mine! pic.twitter.com/I4MjnkwLjV— Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) June 17, 2018
And retired Battalion Chief Terry Nikolai showed off his two firefighting sons then and now.
Family first - wishing all the Dad's out there a Happy #FathersDay! Thank you for being our everyday heroes, role models and inspiration. (Photos of Retired Batt Chief Nikolai and his sons, then and now) #VancouverFirefighters #FathersDay2018 #Family @FireChiefReid @VanFireRescue pic.twitter.com/Fcy2U22sr2— Van Fire Fighters (@IAFF18) June 17, 2018