From famous actors to politicians, British Columbians took to Twitter to showcase their love this Father's Day. 

Vancouver-raised "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds tweeted a baby picture of himself, minus the super hero outfit, on his dad’s back.

Vancouver MP and federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould tweeted this image of her father.  He once told Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in a televised forum in 1983 that her little girl would be first a lawyer, and then the prime minister.

The White Caps attempted a Father's Day shout out, but these unstoppably laughing (and hiccuping) kids stole the show.

Vancouver's fatherly finest compiled this video of Dad jokes.  Const. Jason Doucette's?  “What did the fish say when it swam into the wall?” “Dam.”

The NDP have a Father's Day petition looking for dad-esque jokes too, and if this RD-D2 John Horgan video is any indication, expect groaners.

Vancouver Canucks gave their dads a salute:

A less-grey-haired-than-now BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson tweeted this family pic.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan honoured the fathers who are soldiers serving overseas away from their kids.

CTV's own national B.C. reporter Melany Nagy honoured her dad.

And retired Battalion Chief Terry Nikolai showed off his two firefighting sons then and now.