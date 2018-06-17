

Mychaylo Prystupa, CTV Vancouver





From famous actors to politicians, British Columbians took to Twitter to showcase their love this Father's Day.

Vancouver-raised "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds tweeted a baby picture of himself, minus the super hero outfit, on his dad’s back.

Vancouver MP and federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould tweeted this image of her father. He once told Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in a televised forum in 1983 that her little girl would be first a lawyer, and then the prime minister.

Happy #FathersDay to all the awesome dads out there!! And to my pappa...I say ‘thank you’ - And again I post one of my favourite pictures of us (watching soccer in Kingcome). ❤️ �� pic.twitter.com/SRn8hg9kj3 — Jody Wilson-Raybould (@Puglaas) June 17, 2018

The White Caps attempted a Father's Day shout out, but these unstoppably laughing (and hiccuping) kids stole the show.

Vancouver's fatherly finest compiled this video of Dad jokes. Const. Jason Doucette's? “What did the fish say when it swam into the wall?” “Dam.”

Happy #FathersDay to all of the dads! A special thank you to all of the dads who are working today keeping the city safe & open for business! We appreciate you & your #DadJokes! �� Have a great day! #VPD #Dads #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/EixibDPp5I — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 17, 2018

The NDP have a Father's Day petition looking for dad-esque jokes too, and if this RD-D2 John Horgan video is any indication, expect groaners.

R2D2 visited the Legislature last week, so we shot a quick fan video. Blame the jokes on my team, except for the Tauntaun one, I like that one. #MayThe4thBeWithYou Happy #StarWarsDay cameo: @michellemungall pic.twitter.com/ZcvhJuAJX4 — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) May 4, 2018

Vancouver Canucks gave their dads a salute:

A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.



Thanks for everything, dads.



Happy #FathersDay! ���� pic.twitter.com/j44nBTJpto — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 17, 2018

A less-grey-haired-than-now BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson tweeted this family pic.

One of the greatest honours in life is to be called a Dad. I strive to give my three kids, along with children across British Columbia the same opportunities I was given. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/CXQMx6yKAD — Andrew Wilkinson (@Wilkinson4BC) June 17, 2018

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan honoured the fathers who are soldiers serving overseas away from their kids.

To the @CanadianForces members spending #FathersDay away from their families this year: thank you for your service to our country. We're so grateful for all that you do. pic.twitter.com/jZuiKYDRKp — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) June 17, 2018

CTV's own national B.C. reporter Melany Nagy honoured her dad.

#HappyFathersDay to all the good and wonderful Dads out there....including mine! pic.twitter.com/I4MjnkwLjV — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) June 17, 2018

And retired Battalion Chief Terry Nikolai showed off his two firefighting sons then and now.