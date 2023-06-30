B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surge
British Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
The Canada Day holiday is the first since the end of the school year and both E-Comm 911 and BC Emergency Health Services typically see a surge in calls for help as people are injured doing yard work, recreational activities like hiking and boating, as well as in car accidents while driving to vacation destinations.
“We feel we're in a much stronger position this summer than we were a year ago or two years ago during the heat dome,” said E-Comm 911’s vice president of communications, Dave Cunningham.
He added, however, that call volumes continue to increase with May their busiest on record, and that “as fast as we're hiring, the call volumes continue to grow and that’s something we're very concerned about.”
BC Emergency Health Services said no one was available to speak about preparations, but sent an email statement insisting their staffing levels “look strong throughout the province and there are currently no concerns with the staffing picture or our ability to meet service targets.”
LABOUR AGREEMENTS SEEM TO BE HELPING
Cunningham pointed to a new collective agreement ratified earlier this year with 911 call-takers as helping shore up staffing levels for the busy summer months, and the president of the province’s paramedics and dispatchers’ union said their new contract has had similar benefits with fewer ambulances left parked due to critical personnel shortages.
“We have been seeing some of those challenges but not to the levels we've seen in the past,” said Troy Clifford of the Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.
After the catastrophic planning failure ahead of the fatal heat dome, BCEHS leadership was overhauled and new funding from the province and the new agreement with frontline staff have seen a lessening of complaints about delayed service, though there are ongoing examples – including a family that got a voicemail when they needed urgent help.
“We still have some challenges just because we haven't fully recruited and retained but we're seeing larger numbers coming into the service,” said Clifford.
FRASER HEALTH ALSO BEEFING UP STAFFING
Both Surrey Memorial and Langley Memorial hospitals have been in the spotlight in recent months, with dire staffing shortages prompting warnings to stay away and seek health elsewhere due to concerns about substandard care, but Fraser Health insists they’ve planned for more patients this weekend.
“We are used to seeing higher volumes of patients at our emergency departments on long weekends and have staffed our emergency departments accordingly,” wrote a health authority spokesperson in an email. “Patients are always prioritized by how severely ill they are when they present to the emergency department.”
That includes patients arriving by ambulance, who aren’t fast-tracked past more serious patients who arrive at hospital on their own.
Fraser Health, British Columbia’s largest health authority serving some 1.8 million patients, recently added its hospitals to a government website tracking wait times and expected length of stay.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why night-time heat can be so dangerous – and why it's getting worse
Heat waves are coming to include an increasingly dangerous element: overnight temperatures that don’t cool down enough to offer sufficient reprieve from oppressive heat, particularly for people without access to air conditioning.
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
Family calls for review of nurses' order decision into man's death after lengthy wait in Montreal ER
The family of a man who died after an hours-long wait in the ER at a Montreal hospital is calling for a review of a decision that cleared the nurses who saw him of any wrongdoing.
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
No need for 'double punishment' in mandatory sentence case, Supreme Court rules
A woman who was barred from driving for almost two years while awaiting sentencing would face 'a kind of double punishment' if she were now handed an additional, mandatory one-year prohibition, Canada's top court has ruled.
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Fred VanVleet leaving Raptors on three-year, US$130M deal with Rockets: reports
Fred VanVleet is leaving the Toronto Raptors and signing a three-year, US$130-million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports.
Climate policies and fossil fuel: Clean fuel regulations and carbon pricing explained
On Saturday, the federal government's long-promised clean fuel regulations will take effect across Canada. Here are five things to know about what they are, how they will affect you and why they are different from the carbon price.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Transit reverses Canada Day alcohol ban on Victoria buses
BC Transit is reversing course on its policy banning passengers from carrying alcohol on buses in the Greater Victoria region on Canada Day.
-
Victoria family raising awareness, funding to help with mother's cancer treatment
A family in View Royal, B.C., is raising awareness about the often forgotten hardships of getting sick, as the mother anticipates a stem cell transplant that’s proving costly.
-
New Belleville Terminal in Victoria to be complete by 2028
The British Columbia government has approved funding to build a new Belleville Terminal for U.S. ferry passengers in downtown Victoria.
Calgary
-
Little girl's stolen mobility wagon spotted by CTV News Calgary viewer... and then by mom
In a wild twist, a little girl's specialized mobility wagon, stolen from her family's garage earlier this month, was recovered on Thursday.
-
Here’s what’s going on in Calgary on Canada Day
Calgary is gearing up to celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday on Saturday, with tons of free events around the city.
-
Calgary emergency crews handle heavy volume of calls following severe thunderstorm
A sudden severe thunderstorm Thursday caused downed power lines, uprooted trees, and flooded streets around the city as emergency crews responded to heavier than usual volume of calls.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation alert issued for northern Alberta community due to wildfire
An evacuation alert was issued for Little Buffalo, Alta., Friday afternoon after a wildfire jumped the highway.
-
Motorcyclist caught going 160 km/h above speed limit in southeast Edmonton: police
A 29-year-old man is facing a criminal charge after police estimate he hit 220 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in southeast Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta sunshine lists reveal Yiu, Hinshaw severance packages from 2022 health overhaul
Millions of dollars were paid in severance packages by the Alberta government and Alberta Health Services in 2022, including more than $800,000 to the province's former top doctor and AHS CEO as part of the governing United Conservative Party's health-care reform.
Toronto
-
Single mother felt 'crushed' after discovering she couldn't fly alone with infant twins
Amanda Bailey, a 26-year-old single mother of four-month-old twins, said she felt 'hopeless' after being told by Flair Airlines she could fly on her own with her kids, then discovering just days before their flight this was against the rules.
-
Man charged with indignity to body after Toronto filmmaker found dead
A man has been charged with indignity to body after a Toronto filmmaker was found dead in a compactor earlier this month.
-
3 people injured after string of drive-by shootings in Scarborough
A shooter driving an SUV targeted three people separately in Scarborough on Friday afternoon, leaving two with serious injuries, Toronto police said.
Montreal
-
Family calls for review of nurses' order decision into man's death after lengthy wait in Montreal ER
The family of a man who died after an hours-long wait in the ER at a Montreal hospital is calling for a review of a decision that cleared the nurses who saw him of any wrongdoing.
-
Chateau Frontenac facing $10M lawsuit after woman suffers 'unbearable' injuries from fall
A hotel employee allegedly invited the family to use a staff-only stairwell to travel between their two rooms, which were on different floors. The lawsuit claims that the daughter, 18 at the time of the accident, slid on a "dangerously slippery, white powder" while descending the steps, falling onto her back.
-
Some Canada Day celebrations in Montreal postponed due to smog, rainy weather
The City of Cote Saint-Luc is postponing Canada Day celebrations because of this weekend's inclement weather and also because of the smog that has become a regular part of recent forecasts due to forest fires still burning in northern Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
Bomb unit at University of Manitoba disposes of volatile chemical
The Winnipeg Police Service’s Bomb Unit has disposed of a “volatile substance” at the University of Manitoba.
-
More help needed for people, animals evacuated from Leaf Rapids due to wildfire
Residents of Leaf Rapids are needing more help, according to Indigenous leaders, after being evacuated due to a wildfire.
-
RCMP searching for suspect after 16-year-old girl abducted
RCMP are on the hunt for a kidnapping suspect after a 16-year-old girl from Portage la Prairie was briefly abducted Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'He never told me he killed Sheree': Greg Fertuck’s ex-girlfriend changes testimony under re-examination
Representing himself, Greg Fertuck requestioned two witnesses in his first-degree murder trial.
-
What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day
Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.
-
Sask. government, teachers' union clash over classroom proposals as contract talks begin
While the Saskatchewan government's bargaining team is saying it's laid out a "fair" offer, the teachers' union says many of its key proposals have been "met with resistance," as the two sides settle in for a summer of contract negotiations.
Regina
-
Sask. government, teachers' union clash over classroom proposals as contract talks begin
While the Saskatchewan government's bargaining team is saying it's laid out a "fair" offer, the teachers' union says many of its key proposals have been "met with resistance," as the two sides settle in for a summer of contract negotiations.
-
Abandoned Regina e-scooters should be reported to vendors, city says
The City of Regina is asking residents to report abandoned e-scooters to the appropriate vendor if they come across one.
-
Heat warnings, severe thunderstorm watches spread throughout Sask.
Heat warnings and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect across Saskatchewan with a hot start to the July long weekend in the forecast for many.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative party takes 1st step to remove Higgs as leader
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party members who want Premier Blaine Higgs to step down as leader say they've taken the first step to oust him.
-
U.S.-based remote vehicle operator gives timeline of Titan recovery off Newfoundland
The owner of a remotely operated vehicle that recovered pieces of the Titan submersible from the depths of the North Atlantic last week says his ROV found debris from the doomed vessel shortly after reaching the search site.
-
Moncton inpatient detox services suspended for the summer due to lack of nurses
A New Brunswick health authority says it’s temporarily suspending detox services in Moncton due to a shortage of nursing staff.
London
-
Single mom of three-month-old twins denied Flair flight to New Brunswick
'So we’re not allowed to fly by ourselves on Thursday,' is how Amanda Bailey broke the news on TikTok last week that her and her three-month-old twins were being denied a flight to New Brunswick to visit her mother.
-
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Canada Day
Whether you’re having a backyard BBQ, doing a day trip at the beach, or going to Harris Park to watch the fireworks, everyone has plans this long weekend. As a statutory holiday some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Canada Day Saturday.
-
Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches and warnings lifted for region
It's been a chaotic Friday evening with Environment Canada issuing and downgrading a multitude of tornado watches and warnings, and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings across the region.
Northern Ontario
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT | Severe thunderstorm warning for Timmins, watches for Sudbury, North Bay, West Nipissing, tornado warning ended
Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm Friday evening that is capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain across the northeast region.
-
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
-
Unsafe vehicle catches the eye of northern Ont. police
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a suspended driver after receiving a complaint about an unsafe vehicle.
Kitchener
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
-
Pride activists react after attack at University of Waterloo
Pride month is ending on a somber note after Wednesday’s triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo, and local police saying the attack is just the latest in a growing trend.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo's first set of surviving triplets turn 84
The Vogt triplets have made headlines from the day they were born. And another birthday means another headline.