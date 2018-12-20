

CTV Vancouver





British Columbians will learn whether they will keep their current voting system or switch to proportional representation Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, Elections BC said it would announce the results of a province-wide referendum shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Live coverage of the results will be available on CTV News.

Starting in October, B.C.'s nearly 3.3 million registered voters were asked to answer two questions, starting with whether the province should keep its current system or switch to proportional representation.

British Columbians were then asked to rank three versions of the proportional representation: mixed-member, dual member and rural-urban.

Voters had until the afternoon of Dec. 7 to submit their ballots.