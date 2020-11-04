Advertisement
B.C. election: Final vote count begins Friday, but expected to take several days
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 1:00PM PST Last Updated Friday, November 6, 2020 10:39AM PST
Despite being deluged by tens of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots during the recent provincial vote, Elections BC says the final count of all votes should begin on schedule.
A statement from Elections BC says final count will start Nov. 6 and is expected to take three days.
Officials said earlier that sorting and certifying the large number of mail-in ballots had the potential to delay the final count.
Once the final count is complete Elections BC says it will have an official total of all mail-in ballots -- which surged because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED IMAGES