Despite being deluged by tens of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots during the recent provincial vote, Elections BC says the final count of all votes should begin on schedule.

A statement from Elections BC says final count will start Nov. 6 and is expected to take three days.

Officials said earlier that sorting and certifying the large number of mail-in ballots had the potential to delay the final count.

Once the final count is complete Elections BC says it will have an official total of all mail-in ballots -- which surged because of the COVID-19 pandemic.