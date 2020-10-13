VANCOUVER -- Three of B.C.'s political leaders will face each other Tuesday evening, just 11 days before voters head to the polls.

John Horgan, Sonia Furstenau and Andrew Wilkinson will spar in this election's only televised debate starting at 6:30 p.m.

The NDP, Green and Liberal leaders will have until 8 p.m. to try to woo undecided voters during the event.

This year's campaign has largely played out virtually due to physical distancing guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The debate will be one of the few opportunities for voters to listen to what each leader of the province's three main parties is promising.

The 90-minute discussion will air on TV, radio and online.

It can be watched live on CTV News starting at 6:30 p.m., and will be streamed live on CTVNewsVancouver.ca and CTVNewsVancouverIsland.ca.

Among the topics expected to be brought up are housing, taxes and the pandemic response.