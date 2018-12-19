

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - B.C.'s education minister says a panel's report has found that the way the province funds public education isn't fair, especially to students with special needs and those from vulnerable sections.

Rob Fleming says the report calls for an education funding model review that focuses on more equitable services for students.

The minister says working groups will be formed in January to provide advice on how to make education funding work better for students.

He says the working groups will also look at how to improve services in rural and remote districts and the fast-growing districts.

The input from the groups is expected to be back by next fall and Fleming says no changes will be made to the existing funding model for the 2019-20 school year.

B.C. Teachers Federation president Glen Hansman says he hopes the process will lead to changes that make working conditions better for students and teachers in B.C.