B.C. doubles number of subsidized seats in veterinary college to address shortage

VICTORIA -

British Columbia is doubling the number of seats it will subsidize for first-year veterinary college to address a shortage of animal doctors.

Anne Kang, the minister of advanced education and skills training, says the province will provide $10.68 million to support 40 students entering the Western College of Veterinary Medicine this fall.

She says demand for subsidized seats at the Saskatchewan-based college has been high and tuition fees have been a barrier for aspiring veterinarians.

With more graduates in years to come, Kang says people in B.C. can expect shorter wait times for their family pets to receive care, and farmers and ranchers will be able to access a veterinarian as they need for their livestock.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says extreme weather, including widespread flooding last fall, has been a major challenge for farmers and ensuring B.C. is home to more veterinarians will hopefully help to ease some of their worries.

She says the expanded funding means B.C. is maximizing the number of seats the province is allowed to subsidize at the veterinary college each year.