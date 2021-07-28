VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver doctor has been charged with sexual assault, and police are seeking more information about the allegation.

In a brief news release, the RCMP said Dr. Srinivasa Murthy Korada has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said the offence is alleged to have occurred on or about Feb. 23 in the Maple Ridge area.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in September.

No further details were provided, and the RCMP's Ridge Meadows detachment said a publication ban will prevent the release of any more information in the case.

The BCPS said the publication bans are under sections 517 and 486.4(2).

The first is used at bail hearings, and typically covers what evidence has been gathered and what is said in court, among other things.

The latter section is a direction to avoid publishing information that could identify a victim or witness.

But Mounties said Wednesday they're looking to speak to anyone who may know more about the alleged offence.

Anyone with information that pertains to the case is asked to call the detachment.