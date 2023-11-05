B.C. DJ throws unsanctioned rave inside SkyTrain car

You’ve heard of a party bus, but how about a party train? On Friday night, a B.C.-based DJ transformed a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain car into a crowded club.

Juno Award-winning Felix Cartal is known for throwing pop-up parties where he’ll give impromptu performances in places like beaches, revealing the event’s location to those in-the-know a few hours in advance.

On Friday, he did just that, posting a cryptic video to Instagram where he said, “If you live in Vancouver, we’re gonna try a pop-up tonight. It’s gonna be a little bit different.” Cartal invited followers to text “TRAIN” to a phone number, and said they’d receive a text with the secret location and starting time.

A few hours later, party-goers packed a SkyTrain car to the brim. Cartal posted a short video of the event on Saturday, which shows attendees dancing and cheering around him as he mixes in a dimly lit train.

TransLink, for its part, said it discourages raves on public transit.

“We appreciate the desire for a spontaneous event which brings people together on transit,” a spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement.

“However, we don’t condone or encourage such behaviour as these types of events may interfere with our ability to safely and reliably offer transit service to all of our customers.”