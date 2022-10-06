B.C. COVID-19 update shows hospital population essentially unchanged

There were 369 people in hospital in B.C. with COVID-19 on Thursday, a very small increase from 367 the week before, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The increase of just two patients comes after a much larger increase last week, as officials continue to prepare for an expected surge in hospitalizations from the coronavirus, influenza and other respiratory illnesses this fall and winter.

This graph shows the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. on Thursdays since the province switched to a "hospital census" model in January. (CTV)

The hospitalization totals the BCCDC reports each week include both those who are hospitalized because of severe cases of COVID-19 and those who are hospitalized for other reasons and test positive incidentally.

Officials have estimated that between 40 and 50 per cent of the patients reported in hospital each week are actually there because of the disease, rather than for other reasons.

Since B.C. began reporting hospitalizations according to this "hospital census" model, there have been as many as 985 and as few as 255 people in hospital with COVID-19 on a Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates